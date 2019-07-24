A retired Santa Ynez lawyer has found himself in the national spotlight after a book he and his former wife wrote — detailing their role in the third-largest tire recall in the United States —hit the best-seller lists and is now being sold worldwide.
Joseph Louis Lisoni and Gail Landtbom Lisoni’s 273-page book “Where the Rubber Meets the Road: The Bridgestone/Firestone Conspiracy of Death & Destruction,” published in paperback in February and was recently released in a hardback edition.
Joe Lisoni is perhaps best-known in the Santa Ynez Valley for the medals he’s won competing in the Senior Olympics and related competitions.
But since the book’s release, the Lisonis have been guests on national network news programs and featured in newspapers and periodicals across the country and abroad.
When asked for comment about the book, Rachel Withers, a Bridgestone Americas corporate spokeswoman, said she was not familiar with it, the recall or Firestone Steeltex tires.
“They’re just ignoring it,” Lisoni said. “They’re hoping it will go away.”
In less than five months since its release, however, the book has landed on multiple best-seller lists for self-published books, including both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
“It’s in 45 countries around the world, including Africa … and Japan,” Joe Lisoni said. “If you Google it … there have been 6 million inquiries about it.”
What makes the book sales in Africa and Japan significant is, in part, that Bridgestone Corp., which purchased America-based Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. in 1983 and all its assets in 1988, is headquartered in Japan.
And according to the book, Firestone Natural Rubber Co., a subsidiary of Bridgstone Americas Inc., operates the largest contiguous rubber plantation in the world in Liberia, Africa.
Through reproductions of actual documents, quotes from individuals involved and recorded judicial rulings, the book explains the former husband-and-wife legal team’s effort to force a recall of Firestone Steeltex tires and how the company allegedly tried to cover up the tire’s defects.
According to the book, the Steeltex tires were prone to catastrophic tread separation as a result of using inferior products and improper manufacturing processes as part of “C-95,” a secretly implemented cost-cutting program designed to address a $2 billion deficit Bridgestone incurred when it purchased Firestone.
“They were trying to cut their production costs, but they ended up making these defective tires,” Lisoni said. “And the tires were original equipment on Ford trucks, on motorhomes, even on ambulances.
“With no warning, the tires would just fail — the tread would blow out,” he said. “These vehicles would go out of control, roll over, crash. It happened once on an ambulance that was carrying a patient.”
In seeking to have their lawsuit become a class action, the couple documented 177 cases of catastrophic Steeltex tire failures, but the company denied assertions that the tires were defective and claimed the tires passed all tests.
Lisoni said denials weren’t the company’s only strategy.
“One guy who worked for the company reported [the defects] to management, and they fired him,” Lisoni alleged. “They even came after me, tried to have me disbarred. They tried to cut off my income.”
The book also tells how all the investigating, legal maneuvering, travel and expenses took a physical, mental, emotional and financial toll on the couple, who previously had a successful product liability practice in Los Angeles.
Lisoni said they were forced to sell their Los Angeles dream home and file for bankruptcy, which led to Joe suffering a physical and mental breakdown and, ultimately, the end of their marriage.
“But we won,” he said. “We made them recall 490,000 defective tires.”