Santa Maria Public Library adds online educational resources for children, students

The Santa Maria Public Library has added new educational resources for children and students that are accessible via the library website, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Monday.

One resource added by the library is the InfoBase for Kids, a streaming service of 9,000 educational videos featuring well-known characters and series. The service can be accessed under Downloadable Materials on the library website.

For high school and college students, the library also has added ProQuest, a database for research, citation generators and e-books. Access to the resource was made possible by the California State Library, van de Kamp said.

ProQuest can be accessed via the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, under the Research section of the library website.

For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994.

