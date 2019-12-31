New year, new beginning: Local author aims to inspire with new book 'Hope in the Mail'

Confronting and overcoming the challenges that presented themselves in her own life, rewarded her with a 15-year career as a high school computer science and math teacher and — an unexpected plot twist — and the title of best-selling author whose books are sold internationally.

Further, two of those books have since become screen plays: "Flipped", a Rob Reiner-directed Warner Brothers feature film, and "Shredderman Rules", a Nickelodeon made-for-TV movie.

Daughter of Dutch immigrants, the author says her journey to success was not a straight line, rather, riddled with roadblocks and tragedy.

On top of that, becoming a writer was never really a goal. It found her.

"I began writing because I went through some awful times and learned that writing can help you sort out your troubles and find focus," Van Draanen said.

Part of her story involves living with her husband and two small children in a rundown rental in a rough neighborhood in order to keep her dreams of a better future alive.