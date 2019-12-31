New year, new beginning: Local author aims to inspire with new book 'Hope in the Mail'

Self-reflection and honesty can sometimes lead to personal awakening, and in some cases, lead to authoring books that help to awaken others.
Such is the case for longtime Central Coast resident and published author Wendelin Van Draanen, who dared to turn the microscope on herself to write her first nonfiction book titled "Hope in the Mail, Reflections on Writing and Life."
Van Draanen, who attended high school in Lompoc, attended UCSB, worked summers in Solvang, taught high school in Santa Maria, and now lives in Pismo Beach, says her novel is "part memoir, part craft guide, and part publishing insight," and has something in it for everyone, especially writers and creatives.
“The purpose of Hope in the Mail is to help people find ways to pursue the things that really matter to them," Van Draanen explained. "Life and adult responsibilities tend to shove our creative pursuits to the back of the line. They don’t belong there.”
Confronting and overcoming the challenges that presented themselves in her own life, rewarded her with a 15-year career as a high school computer science and math teacher and — an unexpected plot twist — and the title of best-selling author whose books are sold internationally.
Further, two of those books have since become screen plays: "Flipped", a Rob Reiner-directed Warner Brothers feature film, and "Shredderman Rules", a Nickelodeon made-for-TV movie.
Daughter of Dutch immigrants, the author says her journey to success was not a straight line, rather, riddled with roadblocks and tragedy.
On top of that, becoming a writer was never really a goal. It found her.
"I began writing because I went through some awful times and learned that writing can help you sort out your troubles and find focus," Van Draanen said.
Part of her story involves living with her husband and two small children in a rundown rental in a rough neighborhood in order to keep her dreams of a better future alive.
Van Draanen says she would send her writing to New York publishers and agents, and week after week, year after year, submit her work and tell herself to “keep putting hope in the mail.”
"It took about 10 years of active writing/ submitting for me to get my first book deal, but the persistence paid off," she said. "I now have over 30 books in print (all with Knopf, which is an imprint of Penguin-Random House)."
Her hard work was responsible for launching the Sammy Keyes mystery series, dubbed “the new Nancy Drew,” which grew to become an award-winning 18-book series read around the world.
Suitable for teen and adult audiences, Hope in the Mail is set to release on Jan. 14.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.