On June 22, local author from Nipomo Kathryn Blanche will be signing "Caught by Demons," her first novel in her Laila of Midgard series at The Book Loft in Solvang.
The book is set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles where supernatural creatures now live among humans. Special Agent Laila Eyvindr is the newest addition to the Inter-Realm Security Agency which specializes in investigating supernatural crimes. The books follow Laila as she struggles to thwart plots by the Demons, an organization from the inter-dimensional maximum security prison known as Hell. The series continues in Summoned by Demons and Infiltrated by Demons.
A California native, Blanche can be found exploring the world, designing for the theatre, reading, fencing, or teaching.
To learn more about the author and the book, visit www.kathrynblanche.com.