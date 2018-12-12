Fifty years ago she had no one to tell. Today, Debbie Jenae is one of more than 40 million adult survivors of child abuse in the United States alone. Once a painfully shy victim, Jenae now speaks with passion and optimism as she shares her story to inspire other survivors.
Her latest book "If Roses Were Blue," an adventure story for children, has won four awards since its release. Jenae was a chosen finalist in both the Best Book Awards and the Beverly Hills Book Awards, a Gold Winner in the Human Relations Indie Book Awards, and a Red Ribbon Winner at The Wishing Shelf Book Awards. Additionally, If Roses Were Blue has been accepted into the Library of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, and is available to human rights workers everywhere.
The book is about a college student named Chris who decides to tell her story to a group of young children, one of whom she knows is keeping a terrible secret — a secret that Chris had also kept at that age. With tenderness and insight, the author takes the reader back several years to a decision that marked the beginning of a series of rescues, including her own.
A lady of light, a boy named Gus, and a stolen dog add to this tale of courage, trust, and friendship. At the end of her story, the children ask Chris about her actions and feelings, the same questions readers would ask. A section of the book, "more from the author," takes readers behind-the-scenes with more on the topic, characters and places, and a few resources. Overall, If Roses Were Blue is an adventure story that sparkles with magic, comfort, and inspiration for survivors of abuse.
Jenae, a Santa Ynez Valley resident, works to empower survivors. She has served as a Hawaii court appointed special advocate for seven years and was recognized by the governor’s office for her dedication. Her first book, Be An Inspiration!, is based on her list of 101 Things You Can Do To Prevent Child Abuse — a collection of ideas and resources to promote positive action, advocacy, and healing for survivors, caregivers, and agents of change.
She publishes a monthly newsletter entitled Inspired 101 News based on that theme. Always fascinated by human behavior and potential, Jenae is a Master Certified Graphoanalyst (handwriting analyst) and was named 2015 Graphoanalyst of the Year by the International Graphoanalysis Society. She has published more than 300 articles on character and personality through her columns Write On! and Handwriting @ Work. Her intention is always to encourage and inspire.
For more information or to purchase her books, visit DebbieJenae.com, Amazon, or other literary retailers.