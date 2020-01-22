Light remains: Late author Theodore Bikel, who fled Nazis, will be honored at Solvang book signing

But what he found instead befuddled him. Much of what had been destroyed and tarnished, was now mended – and a light remained.

As the story goes, the boy looks within to try and understand this new reality and finds that the darkness has not taken him over. Instead, the light he sees is light that remained in his heart, steering him back "home."

Last March, Ginsburg Bikel said that publisher Moment Books/Mandel Vilar Press reached out to her with an idea to make the short story into a children's book.

"I know his voice well," she said, "so I was able to tell the story from his perspective. I never imagined that [the story] would become so relative to today."

The 64-page illustrated book which looks to the goodness and love of humanity, includes a Yiddish glossary for children, a recipe for honey cake, and an old/ new Chanukka song, was released in December.

"It's an honor to be in charge of his legacy," said Ginsburg Bikel. "He was a giant; so kind and full of joy."