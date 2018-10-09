On Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. the Friends of the Buellton Library will hold its popular “Ice Cream Social” to meet and welcome Dominic Keen as the newest senior library technician of the Buellton Branch Library. Generously provided by the Buellton Senior Center, the community is invited to enjoy free ice cream, music and prizes.
“I hope to make the Buellton Library one of the best small-sized libraries around,” Keen said.
Since arriving in August, Keen has been busy leading daily operations and coordinating library programs.
Keen grew up in Lompoc, and has lived on the Central Coast most of his life. He has spent five years as a 5th grade teacher, three-and-a-half years at the Village Library in Lompoc, and the last nine months at Santa Barbara’s Central library. He says he is extremely passionate about the library and its place in the community.
When he’s not at the library, Keen spends his free time traveling and surfing around the Central Coast.