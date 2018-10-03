As read from Gary Robinson's 'The Lands of our Ancestors': Chapter 2 & 3, pages 16-22.
The pair first headed north from the Place of River Turtles. The pre-dawn light was just bright enough for them to find their way across the rolling, tree-covered ground. The path first took them up a small hill away from the village and the river. At the hilltop, Solomol stopped.
"Look to the east," he told his son. Kilik cast his gaze in that direction. A low fog hung over the riverbed below them as it did on many mornings. But above the fog layer, the sky was clearer.
Then Kilik's father turned back to look down the path they had just walked. Kilik looked down the path as well. Their village, the center of Kilik's world his whole short life, was visible just below them. It sat on a raised, flat piece of ground overlooking a bend in the river. Surrounded by the fog that hovered just over the water, the village appeared to float on clouds.
... Just then, the tall grass rustled to their right. A fast-moving jackrabbit burst into view, then froze.
... Kilik slid his bow from his shoulder where it had been hanging and withdrew an arrow from his quiver. Notching the arrow, he looked at his father.
"I'll be ready next time," he said.
... At mid-day, the trail they were on opened onto a clearing, and in the middle of the clearing stood the largest oak tree Kilik had ever seen.
"She's called Mother oak," Solomol said.
"As far as we know, she is the oldest oak in the valley. Our people have gathered acorns from her from generations."
As the pair approached the tree, they saw two Native men sitting in the shade eating. Solomol recognized them as friends from the Chumash village further east. He greeted them.
"Haku, friends," he said, using the familiar Chumash word for hello. "What brings you this way?"
"Haku, brother," the older man responded. "Same as you. Hunting food for Hutash."
... Kilik and his father sat near the men and opened their lunch pouch. Kilik's feet were beginning to hurt a little from the walk, and he was glad they took a break. The boy listened as the men talked for a short while about hunting, fishing and food gathering. It had been a good year, they agreed.
"... Have you heard about the strange men who have entered our lands?" the older man asked in a serious tone. "They speak an odd language and wear odd clothing that covers their entire bodies."