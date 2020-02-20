Equine author, photographer Deborah Kalas to present at Wildling Museum

The Wildling Museum will host a special presentation by acclaimed equine author and photographer Deborah Kalas on Sunday, March 15 from 3-4:30 p.m. Kalas will share her experiences working with wild horses, along with highlights from her latest publication, "The Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure."
Kalas' book provides a unique glimpse into wild herds of horses that have roamed North America for hundreds of years, with a special focus on herds of North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The author follows bands of horses throughout the changing seasons and the animals’ distinct changing life cycles and captures rare moments of untamed horses roaming the wild.
The Wild Herd also highlights the dangers faced by these wild horses due to current government policies and a lack of public understanding of their historical and cultural importance. Kalas provides helpful links to key organizations involved in protecting these herds.
Hardbound copies of "The Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure" are available for purchase at the Wildling Museum.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
A young Priscilla Presley enjoyed the horses pastured nearby at the Bergstrom Air Force Base in Texas where her father worked as she was growing up. She loved the horses and spent time caring for them, grooming and interacting with the small herd. Their presence caused her to feel safe, calm and connected.
Hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Riders and the Horse Emergency Evacuation Team (HEET) of San Luis Obispo County, the third annual Equine Emergency Expo will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the party barn of event venue donors Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Association, located at 195 N. Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
Horse columnist Debbie Roberts Loucks talks about two programs which showcase how building trust with a horse makes for better horsemanship
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.