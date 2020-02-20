Equine author, photographer Deborah Kalas to present at Wildling Museum

The Wildling Museum will host a special presentation by acclaimed equine author and photographer Deborah Kalas on Sunday, March 15 from 3-4:30 p.m. Kalas will share her experiences working with wild horses, along with highlights from her latest publication, "The Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure."

Kalas' book provides a unique glimpse into wild herds of horses that have roamed North America for hundreds of years, with a special focus on herds of North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The author follows bands of horses throughout the changing seasons and the animals’ distinct changing life cycles and captures rare moments of untamed horses roaming the wild.

The Wild Herd also highlights the dangers faced by these wild horses due to current government policies and a lack of public understanding of their historical and cultural importance. Kalas provides helpful links to key organizations involved in protecting these herds.

Hardbound copies of "The Wild Herd: A Vanishing American Treasure" are available for purchase at the Wildling Museum.

