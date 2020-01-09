Details of human settlement at Goleta Slough published by Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Adding to their three-volume Contributions in Anthropology series, the Department of Anthropology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has recently announced the publishing of a fourth volume entitled "Goleta Slough Prehistory: Insights Gained From a Vanishing Archaeological Record."
The collected chapters of the monograph contributed by various anthropologists and edited by UCSB Department of Anthropology Professor Emeritus Michael A. Glassow, Ph.D. who specializes in the Santa Barbara Channel region between 7,000 and 5,000 years ago, explores the long history of human settlement at Goleta Slough, particularly at the Chumash village known as Helo’ which was established on the hill between Goleta Beach and what is now the Santa Barbara Airport.
According to the Museum, Helo’ was one of numerous Chumash towns in the Goleta Valley which may have been one of the most densely inhabited zones in aboriginal California. The surrounding area of Goleta Slough was once a much larger estuary, offering abundant natural resources to the people who fished, hunted, foraged, and traded there.
Curator of Anthropology John R. Johnson, Ph.D., is the author of the second chapter, which draws on his expertise in Mission-era records to illuminate the socioeconomic ties among Goleta Valley Chumash towns and those of the wider region.
Johnson explained that some of the modern research found in the new volume which traces the kinship relations of chiefs and their networks of influence, revisits the earliest anthropological work done at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History by David Banks Rogers, the institution’s first anthropology curator.
“The sites covered in this 314-page volume were first described by David Banks Rogers in our Museum’s first-published book, Prehistoric Man on the Santa Barbara Coast (1929)," said Johnson. "The volume updates Rogers’ study by including detailed analyses of midden constituents, reconstruction of the paleo-environment, and placement of sites in their chronological context through radiocarbon dating.”
Work by Rogers and others, according to the Museum, salvaged important artifacts and cultural knowledge that were once in danger of being swept away by development in the region.
Goleta Slough Prehistory is now available in the Museum Store. For more information on the Museum’s Department of Anthropology, visit sbnature.org/collections-research/anthropology.
