Details of human settlement at Goleta Slough published by Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Adding to their three-volume Contributions in Anthropology series, the Department of Anthropology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has recently announced the publishing of a fourth volume entitled "Goleta Slough Prehistory: Insights Gained From a Vanishing Archaeological Record."

The collected chapters of the monograph contributed by various anthropologists and edited by UCSB Department of Anthropology Professor Emeritus Michael A. Glassow, Ph.D. who specializes in the Santa Barbara Channel region between 7,000 and 5,000 years ago, explores the long history of human settlement at Goleta Slough, particularly at the Chumash village known as Helo’ which was established on the hill between Goleta Beach and what is now the Santa Barbara Airport.

According to the Museum, Helo’ was one of numerous Chumash towns in the Goleta Valley which may have been one of the most densely inhabited zones in aboriginal California. The surrounding area of Goleta Slough was once a much larger estuary, offering abundant natural resources to the people who fished, hunted, foraged, and traded there.