The Buellton Library is inviting writers of all levels and ages to a series of free monthly writer’s workshops beginning Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
Led by Craig Clevenger, a published local author, former teacher at Santa Barbara City College and Buellton Library's current library assistant, these workshops will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
The topic for the initial November meeting is “Where Ideas Come From – or “How do I Get Started?”
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet fellow scribes, share their work, receive feedback and discuss the tools of the trade.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, contact the Buellton Library at 805-688-3115.
The Lompoc Public Library is inviting local teens in middle and high school to participate in a Dia de los Muertos skull-decorating program from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The Lompoc Public Library and Village Library will offer a pair of free crafting programs this week ahead of the Halloween holiday.