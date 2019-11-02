{{featured_button_text}}
110519 Buellton Library

Beginning Nov. 9, the Buellton Library will be holding a free monthly writer's workshop for all ages and proficiencies.

 Contributed Photo

The Buellton Library is inviting writers of all levels and ages to a series of free monthly writer’s workshops beginning Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:30 p.m.

Led by Craig Clevenger, a published local author, former teacher at Santa Barbara City College and Buellton Library's current library assistant, these workshops will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The topic for the initial November meeting is “Where Ideas Come From – or “How do I Get Started?”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet fellow scribes, share their work, receive feedback and discuss the tools of the trade.

For more information, contact the Buellton Library at 805-688-3115.

Lompoc Library inviting teens to Dia de los Muertos event

Lompoc Library inviting teens to Dia de los Muertos event

The Lompoc Public Library is inviting local teens in middle and high school to participate in a Dia de los Muertos skull-decorating program from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0