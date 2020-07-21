Cal Poly volleyball earns AVCA team academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time in program history, the Cal Poly volleyball team garnered the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.

The Mustangs are one of 227 Division I schools and one of three Big West schools to earn the award for the 2019-20 year.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

This past winter quarter alone, the team had a combined 3.57 GPA, the highest amongst all Cal Poly athletics teams.

“Coaches have the most influence during difficult times,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “Keeping student-athletes focused on their academic success when their volleyball identity was suddenly gone is leadership worth celebrating!”

