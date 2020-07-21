Cal Poly volleyball earns AVCA team academic award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the first time in program history, the Cal Poly volleyball team garnered the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award.
The Mustangs are one of 227 Division I schools and one of three Big West schools to earn the award for the 2019-20 year.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
This past winter quarter alone, the team had a combined 3.57 GPA, the highest amongst all Cal Poly athletics teams.
Our girls worked hard in the classroom all year and, for the first time in program history, have been awarded with the AVCA Team Academic Award! #RideHigh https://t.co/8veU5ncmHj— Cal Poly Volleyball (@CalPolyVolley) July 20, 2020
“Coaches have the most influence during difficult times,” said AVCA Executive Director Kathy DeBoer. “Keeping student-athletes focused on their academic success when their volleyball identity was suddenly gone is leadership worth celebrating!”
For more information, visit www.avca.org.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary of Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!