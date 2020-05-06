Buellton, Solvang libraries now offering 1-on-1 virtual tech tutoring

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a result of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, more people are relying on technology for work, staying in touch with friends and family, as well as for general entertainment.

Understanding that the use of technology may bring challenges to some, the Goleta Valley Library, which includes the Buellton and Solvang libraries, is offering its patrons virtual one-on-one "Tech Tutoring."

“I am very excited to be able to offer this new service to the community," said Library Director Allison Gray. "We want to make sure everyone feels connected at this time and is able to take advantage of the library’s different online offerings. We encourage anyone who needs help with their technology to take advantage of this new program.”

In addition to digital household devices like laptops, tablets, cell phones, smart TVs, patrons can also request assistance with accessing the library's downloadable free virtual options, e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels, and magazines.

According to the director, assistance from a trained library staff member is now being offered by appointment Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sessions are 30 or 60 minutes, depending on the help needed.