Allan Hancock College professor Diane Auten will hold a book signing and reading for her award-nominated book, "The Joys of Raising Boys: The Good, the Bad and the Hilarious." The signing, sponsored by the Friends of the AHC Library, will be held Nov. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Allan Hancock College Library lobby on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. At the signing, copies of Auten’s book, which she affectionately refers to as a “momoir,” will be raffled off and available for purchase for $15. Auten expects to have listeners laughing uncontrollably as she reads passages and gives a sample of the hilarious stories contained inside the book.
