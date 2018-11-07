Try 1 month for 99¢
Allan Hancock College professor Diane Auten (pictured above) will be sharing her award-nominated book The Joys of Raising Boys: The Good, the Bad, and the Hilarious, during a book reading and signing at the Allan Hancock College Library on Nov. 14.

Allan Hancock College professor Diane Auten will hold a book signing and reading for her award-nominated book, "The Joys of Raising Boys: The Good, the Bad and the Hilarious." The signing, sponsored by the Friends of the AHC Library, will be held Nov. 14 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Allan Hancock College Library lobby on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. At the signing, copies of Auten’s book, which she affectionately refers to as a “momoir,” will be raffled off and available for purchase for $15. Auten expects to have listeners laughing uncontrollably as she reads passages and gives a sample of the hilarious stories contained inside the book.  

