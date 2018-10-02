The Book Loft proudly hosts local author and filmmaker Gary Robinson to sign his new young reader’s novel, 'Lands of our Ancestors,' Book Two, a sequel to Book One of the same title which was released in 2016.
Gary will be at the store, Saturday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., and will sign his books and discuss the novels’ background materials one-to-one with attendees.
The books are directed at fourth grade students, and form a multi-generational family saga, recounting major parts of California history through the perspective of the Native Americans who were impacted by new cultures coming into their world.
Book One follows the life of cousins and best friends Kilik and Tuhuy across their youth as their lives are disrupted by the coming of the Spanish soldiers and priests. Book Two, set during the period of the Mexican Ranchos, finds Kilik and Tuhuy older but now separated by Mexican soldiers and ranchers when Tuhuy and his family are kidnapped and forced to become laborers on a new ranch.
Drawing from historical sources, Robinson’s aim is to use exciting literature to give young readers a realistic insight into California’s past. A third book in the series is to be released early in 2019. There is also a Teacher Guide available for each book.
The Book Loft is located at 1680 Mission Drive in Solvang. For further information about the signing call 805-688-6010.