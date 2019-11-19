Local author Elayne Klasson will sign copies of her newly released book "Love is a Rebellious Bird," from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at The Book Loft in Solvang.
Klasson, a recent transplant to the Valley and former college professor at San Jose State University, says her fourth book which took five years to write, was a lifetime in the making.
Having already written but not yet published her first three books, Klasson said that Love is a Rebellious Bird, published by She Writes Press, represents "the birth" of her confidence as an author after a five-year pregnancy.
The story develops between characters Judith and Elliot Pine who grow up together in Chicago and move to separate coasts as adults, never quite meeting on equal planes. Judith tries to understand why she chose Elliot Pine to cherish and deals with an unrequited love for which she is willing to sacrifice to achieve a long-awaited happiness.
For more information about the author and additional book-signing events, visit www.elayneklasson.com.
Today, my latest baby was born: my novel. It was recently released by my publishers, and, frighteningly, I have been receiving pictures all day from friends far and wide holding my book, having pre-ordered it.