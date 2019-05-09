Song in My Heart Studio in association with The Book Loft bookstore, will host local author Vahid Imani for an evening discussion about his new historical fiction "In the Shadow of the Kingmakers" on Sunday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
Imani will visit topics of discussion from travel to history and culture, highlighting Persian cuisine, music and international affairs.
In the Shadow of the Kingmakers is a historical thriller inspired by actual events. 1924 was an important year for the world’s super powers and the Middle East’s newly formed nations alike. The novel’s historical references coupled with colorful characters and their exciting actions make the novel an entertaining and informative read.
The Book Loft, located in downtown Solvang, will feature a display of award-winning books by Persian authors including Samin Nosrat’s best-selling cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, national bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi, Persepolis by Marjane Strapi, Rumi and more.
The event will be held at Song in My Heart Studio in downtown Solvang, located in Frederik’s Court in Solvang.
For more information about the event, visit www.simheart.com.