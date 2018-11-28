Roger Lloyd Wood's Big Band provides an afternoon concert of the most popular songs from the 40's, 50s, 60s, featuring the "original" sounds at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 at the Clark Center, 487 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande.
Enjoy this 17-piece big band show with holiday hits made famous by Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Andy Williams, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, The Andrews Sisters, Michael Buble and more. Special guests "The Satin Dollz" dazzle with tight vocal harmonies in their tribute to the Andrew Sisters.
Tickets are $49 - $59. Call 805-489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org/event/big-band-christmas.