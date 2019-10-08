The community is invited to Oktoberfest at Bethania Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in the church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Rd., in Solvang. Live music, games, a photo booth and silent auction will be part of the festivities.
The $15 admission includes a brat sandwich, side salads, dessert, and choice of lemonade, tea or water. A selection of craft beers from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Solvang Brewing Co. will be available.
Tickets are available at the door with event proceeds going to support church operations, programs and activities.
For more information, contact (805) 688-4637 or visit BethaniaLutheran.net.
The Combined Force Space Component Command was formally established during a nearly hour-long ceremony Tuesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The gathering included the formal unfurling of the command’s new flag and the assumption of command by Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, who will lead the new unit.
Oct. 18, 1870: Theodore LeRoy assumed the debts of the Estudillo family in return for a deed of trust covering the family property in San Lean…