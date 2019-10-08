{{featured_button_text}}
Bethania Church Solvang

Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang

 Contributed Photo

The community is invited to Oktoberfest at Bethania Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in the church Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Rd., in Solvang. Live music, games, a photo booth and silent auction will be part of the festivities. 

The $15 admission includes a brat sandwich, side salads, dessert, and choice of lemonade, tea or water. A selection of craft beers from Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Solvang Brewing Co. will be available.

Tickets are available at the door with event proceeds going to support church operations, programs and activities.

For more information, contact (805) 688-4637 or visit BethaniaLutheran.net.

