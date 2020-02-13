Bethania Church to host weekend lecture event 'Solvang Folk School Talks'

Religious podcast hosts The Liturgists, are coming to Solvang Feb. 21-23 to join event sponsors Bethania Lutheran Church to present “Solvang Folk School Talks,” a new lecture series. The weekend-long event led by Pastor Chris Brown, will center around a series of talks that span topics of science, art and faith.

The weekend will kick off with a social gathering on Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. A $35 fee includes a meet-and-greet with the speakers, light desserts with wine and beer, a book signing and socializing.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 9 a.m., the all-day main event will feature a series of talks with The Liturgists hosts Michael Gungor, Hillary McBride and William Matthews. A reception will follow at 5:15 p.m. Registration is $100 per person.

The event concludes on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a free panel discussion at 11 a.m., following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Child care is available with advance reservations.