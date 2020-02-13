Bethania Church to host weekend lecture event 'Solvang Folk School Talks'

Bethania Church to host weekend lecture event 'Solvang Folk School Talks'

{{featured_button_text}}

Religious podcast hosts The Liturgists, are coming to Solvang Feb. 21-23 to join event sponsors Bethania Lutheran Church to present “Solvang Folk School Talks,” a new lecture series. The weekend-long event led by Pastor Chris Brown, will center around a series of talks that span topics of science, art and faith.

The weekend will kick off with a social gathering on Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. A $35 fee includes a meet-and-greet with the speakers, light desserts with wine and beer, a book signing and socializing.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 9 a.m., the all-day main event will feature a series of talks with The Liturgists hosts Michael Gungor, Hillary McBride and William Matthews. A reception will follow at 5:15 p.m. Registration is $100 per person.

The event concludes on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a free panel discussion at 11 a.m., following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Child care is available with advance reservations.

The Liturgists co-founder Michael Gungor is a Grammy-nominated musician and composer who lives in Los Angeles. Dr. Hillary McBride is a Registered Clinical Counselor in Vancouver, Washington, and was awarded the international Young Investigators Award for her work in human sexuality and recently published her first book. William Matthews is known around the world as a singer, songwriter, and popular recording artist who for the past decade has extensively toured and performed all across the U.S. and around the globe.

Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd. in Solvang. For more information about the event or to register, visit www.fmlectures.org or contact Bethania at (805) 688-4637. Registration will be available at the door as space permits.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hollywood is more diverse than ever. So why are the Oscars still so white?
Movies

Hollywood is more diverse than ever. So why are the Oscars still so white?

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences failed to nominate even one person of color for an Oscar for the second year in a row in January 2016, Hollywood insiders and reform advocates pointed to dismally-low demographic figures to argue the annual awards show's lack of diversity was a reflection of an industry-wide problem.

+58
Making Oscar history, 'Parasite' wins best picture
Movies

Making Oscar history, 'Parasite' wins best picture

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a milestone win that instantly expanded the Oscars' horizons, Bong Joon Ho's masterfully devious class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Oscars viewership plunges to record low
Movies

Oscars viewership plunges to record low

  • Updated

Without a host or a great deal of pizzazz, ABC's telecast of the Academy Awards reached its smallest audience ever of 23.6 million viewers. The Nielsen company said Sunday night's audience was down 20 percent from a year ago. The previous low-water mark for the Oscars was the 26.5 million people who watched in 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News