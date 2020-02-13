Bethania Church to host weekend lecture event 'Solvang Folk School Talks'

Religious podcast hosts The Liturgists, are coming to Solvang Feb. 21-23 to join event sponsors Bethania Lutheran Church to present “Solvang Folk School Talks,” a new lecture series. The weekend-long event led by Pastor Chris Brown, will center around a series of talks that span topics of science, art and faith.
The weekend will kick off with a social gathering on Friday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. A $35 fee includes a meet-and-greet with the speakers, light desserts with wine and beer, a book signing and socializing.
You have free articles remaining.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 9 a.m., the all-day main event will feature a series of talks with The Liturgists hosts Michael Gungor, Hillary McBride and William Matthews. A reception will follow at 5:15 p.m. Registration is $100 per person.
The event concludes on Sunday, Feb. 23 with a free panel discussion at 11 a.m., following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Child care is available with advance reservations.
The Liturgists co-founder Michael Gungor is a Grammy-nominated musician and composer who lives in Los Angeles. Dr. Hillary McBride is a Registered Clinical Counselor in Vancouver, Washington, and was awarded the international Young Investigators Award for her work in human sexuality and recently published her first book. William Matthews is known around the world as a singer, songwriter, and popular recording artist who for the past decade has extensively toured and performed all across the U.S. and around the globe.
Bethania Lutheran Church is located at 603 Atterdag Rd. in Solvang. For more information about the event or to register, visit www.fmlectures.org or contact Bethania at (805) 688-4637. Registration will be available at the door as space permits.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.