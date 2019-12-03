Longtime friends John Martino, and Bent Olsen of Olsen's Danish Bakery have been named 2019 Solvang Julefest Parade grand marshals for their commitment to the betterment of the city.
Standing next to the large Blue Spruce Christmas tree planted in Solvang Park which had been trucked in from northern Idaho, the grand marshals recalled their recent journey.
At the Jan. 30 State of the City presentation which took on a life of its own, Martino proudly boasted about his friend's efforts at the meeting to raise the city’s already elevated Christmas profile.
"Bent stood up and said 'we've been voted one of the 10 most "Chrismassy towns" in the U.S. and we don't even have a live Christmas tree in the park,'" Martino, 84, explained. "So he put $1,000 towards a Christmas tree fund. Then our mayor got up and put in $1,000 too.'"
Like any good friend would do, Martino stepped in to help manage the wave of local businesses that supported Olsen's idea with donations to the tree fund.
"My job was to get all the money together and meet with Alen Needham and help select the tree," Martino said. "We've raised over 20K."
In stark contrast to 2018 where the city displayed lights in Solvang Park in the shape of a tree, this year is by far a victory for the city, according to Olsen.
"It's been nearly 10 years since we had a live tree," said Olsen, 75, a native of Denmark who co-founded Olsen's Bakery nearly 50 years ago. "It bothered me every time I drove by."
Martino, a local resident who retired after a 39-year run in Solvang's hospitality industry serving as the general manager at Hotel Corque, resident manager for food and beverage at the Alisal, and the Chumash Casino and Resort, explained that it was the local community that made the purchase of the tree possible.
"I want to give credit to the business community," Martino said, naming the Chumash, Succulent Cafe and Chomp, among many others, as financial contributors. "I may be retired but I'm still taking care of this city."
Anticipating the Dec. 6 official tree lighting, and Dec. 7 Julefest parade, Olsen looked around with great admiration of the small village he and his wife, Susy, have called home for the last 50 years and said, "I sometimes wonder how we've managed to keep Solvang so beautiful and peaceful."
Responding to Olsen, Martino said, "Because we've had people like you as role models."
