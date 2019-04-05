Free concert
¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! welcomes Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles in a performance featuring regional traditions from Veracruz, Oaxaca and Jalisco, with updated medleys by Juan Gabriel and mariachi renditions of Disney songs, including "Un Poco Loco" and "A Tale as Old as Time." Members of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar will perform live music for dance and traditional favorites. The free show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.