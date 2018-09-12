The premier Danish heritage festival Solvang Danish Days will be held for three days starting Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16.
As Danish Days nears its 82nd birthday, the festival will continue to mesh “old country charm and customs” with a more modern “way of life” through its varied activities which blend present-day Danish practices with traditional ways, while still exemplifying everything Danish.
The weekend’s numerous offerings and activities for all ages include fan-favorite food events that surround aebelskiver, an iconic Danish pastry; Danish-style beer and wine garden serving Carlsberg beer, a Danish import, alongside local brews and wines; a historical re-enactment of Viking Encampment; to interactive history lessons at the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art; to chainsaw wood-carving demonstrations, and an Old World artisan marketplace.
The 2018 Solvang Danish Days theme “Beautiful Denmark by the Sea” will honor the 1911 establishment of Solvang by Danish-Americans. The 2018 edition of Solvang Danish Days will continue to offer attendees a total Danish immersion experience while helping to preserve Solvang’s authentic Danish heritage.
If you're planning to go, here's the three-day schedule:
Friday, Sept. 14
Free Concert in Solvang Park, 4 p.m.: The Rincons perform live in the Solvang Park Gazebo, Mission Drive and First Street.
Chainsaw Carver George Kenny, 4 p.m.: Kenny will begin carving his wooden creations on Friday afternoon; spectators will be able to view the progress of his work throughout the weekend.
Viking Beer & Wine Garden, 5 to 10 p.m.: Enjoy an outdoor beer and wine garden; supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. (21 and older.)
Torchlight Parade, 7:30 p.m.: Free, all welcome, candles provided. Beginning on Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue, strolling south down Alisal and ending at the Midgaard Pavilion Stage.
Opening Ceremonies, 8 p.m., in Midgaard Pavilion: Introducing 2018 Danish Maid Christiana Heron and the 2018 grand marshals. Velkommen Street Dance follows with Danish dancers performing to live music, and a short story narrated by Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Aebelskiver Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Copenhagen Drive and First Street, $7 per person (with Danish sausage, $8).
Old World Artisans Marketplace, 9 a.m.: Demonstrations and artisanal hand-crafted items, including Scandinavian arts and crafts, woodworking, papercutting, rosemaling, fabric art, jewelry, pottery and the popular Danish Sisterhood booth.
Kid’s Korner, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Snacks, beverages, games and fun in Solvang Park.
Viking Encampment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Ravens of Odin (Norse Educational Group) host a Viking Encampment in Solvang Park. Historical re-enactments bring Viking times to life.
Rune Reader Tracey Boyer: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- What do the Runes see in your future? Find out in Solvang Park near the Viking Encampment. It's free.
Living History Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art. Artisans, craftspeople, storytellers and interactive activities for all ages, plus a Viking selfie station. Free. 1624 Elverhoy Way, 805-686-1211 or www.elverhoj.org.
Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Young and old alike will enjoy listening to hours of tales from Denmark’s favorite author. Saturday readings: 10:30 a.m. at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum (at The Book Loft), 1 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art.
Viking Beer and Wine Garden, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Supports the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. (21 and over.)
Aebelskiver Cooking Demo by Carol Paaske, a fourth-generation Solvang Dane, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Solvang Restaurant, 1672 Copenhagen Drive.
Free Aebelskiver Eating Contest, 11:30 a.m.: In the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang. All ages welcome for the contest.
Ryan Kane Magic, noon and 3:30 p.m.: San Francisco-based magician and comedian Ryan Kane at Solvang Park Gazebo.
Danish Days Organ Concert, 1 p.m.: World-renowned concert organist James Welch performs on the Phelps pipe organ at Bethania Lutheran Church, 603 Atterdag Road. Suggested donation of $5.
Danish Days Parade, 2:30 p.m.: Lineup starts at 1:30 p.m. on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street; parade begins by turning east on Copenhagen Drive, then north on Alisal Road, west on Mission Drive, south on Fourth Place, east on Copenhagen, south on Second Street, finishes at corner of Oak Street near Solvang City Hall.
Free Concert Lineup, 4 to 10 p.m.: Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang. Concerts are free and open to the public. Danish Playboys Revisited (Richard Diaz and Band), 4 to 7 p.m.: T-Bone Ramblers, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Aebelskiver Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: At Copenhagen Drive and First Street, $7 per person (with Danish sausage, $8).
Old World Artisans Marketplace, 9 a.m. Demonstrations and artisanal hand-crafted items including Scandinavian arts and crafts, woodworking, papercutting, rosemaling, fabric art, jewelry, pottery, and the popular Danish Sisterhood booth.
Kid’s Korner, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Snacks, beverages, games and fun in Solvang Park, featuring Legos.
Viking Encampment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Ravens of Odin (Norse Educational Group) host a Viking Encampment in Solvang Park. Historical re-enactments bring Viking times to life.
Rune Reader Tracey Boyer: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- What do the Runes see in your future? Find out in Solvang Park near the Viking Encampment. It's free.
Living History Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art. Artisans, craftspeople, storytellers and interactive activities for all ages, plus a Viking selfie station. Free. 1624 Elverhoy Way, 805-686-1211 or www.elverhoj.org.
Randel McGee as Hans Christian Andersen, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Young and old alike will enjoy listening to hours of tales from Denmark’s favorite author. Saturday readings: 10:30 a.m. at the Hans Christian Andersen Museum (at The Book Loft), 1 p.m. at the Elverhoj Museum of History & Art.
Aebelskiver Cooking Demo by Carol Paaske, a fourth-generation Solvang Dane, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Solvang Restaurant, 1672 Copenhagen Drive.
Free Aebelskiver Eating Contest, 11:30 a.m.: Who can eat the most aebelskiver in 5 minutes? Corner of Copenhagen Drive and First Street. All ages welcome.
Ryan Kane Magic, noon and 3:30 p.m.: San Francisco-based magician and comedian Ryan Kane at Solvang Park Gazebo.
Children’s Parade, 2 p.m.: Parade begins at Atterdag Square (corner of Atterdag Road and Copenhagen Drive), and travels down Copenhagen to Solvang Park. All children and families are welcome to join; no charge, costumes encouraged.
Danish Days Closing Ceremony in Solvang Park, 2:30 p.m.: Danish Days Maid Christiana Heron closes the festive weekend. The magical comedy of Ryan Kane to follow.
Information: www.solvangdanishdays.org. Also at facebook.com/SolvangDanishDays, twitter.com/DanishDays and instagram.com/DanishDays.