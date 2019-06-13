Cuyama Branch Library
The Santa Maria Public Library and instructors from the Blue Sky Center are offering a free workshop on creating cartoneras at the Cuyama Branch Library on Wednesday, June 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. Signups are not required, but seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis. All ages are welcome. Traditional to Latin America, cartoneras are brightly painted books filled with poetry and stories. As the Fourth of July approaches, participants may fill their cartonera with stories, thoughts and drawings about what “independence” means to them. The library is located at 4689 Highway 166. For information call (805) 925-0994, ext. 8562.