The Wildling will present a special Mother’s Day Natural Perfume-making Workshop on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Led by Susan Farber, founder and creator of Sol Aromatics, a collection of perfume and aromatherapy products and services, attendees will receive personalized guidance in constructing their own fragrance using top, middle, base and accessory notes.
The mom's day -- also honoring Mother Earth -- special event, is a natural perfume-making workshop that Faber says will awaken sensorial creativity and stimulate olfactory memory that is linked to memories.
Participants will create their own liquid-based fragrance from a carefully curated selection of essential oils, while creating a lasting memory that can be relived every time the perfume is applied; partake in a lively discussion about the aromatic properties of 18 essential oils and absolutes; and play scent games to connect smell with emotions, images, and memories.
Participants will leave with an atomizer of their custom-made fragrance, as well as a take-home guide of the process.
Class size is limited to 12 people; suitable for men and women ages 16 and up; $90 per person; $160 for two co-creating a fragrance. All materials are included in the price. Do not wear perfume to the class as it will distract from the workshop and the efforts of the class.
For more information, email Faber at solaromatics@gmail.com. To register, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/mothers-day-natural-perfume-making-workshop, stop in at the Wildling Museum or call 805-686-8315. To learn more about Faber, go to solaromatics.com.