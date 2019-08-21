The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will host a family-friendly screening and panel discussion of "Carrizo Plain - A Sense of Place" on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The public is invited to join the Museum for a special screening of the new short-form documentary, followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Jeff McLoughlin and featured film participants and artists Bill Dewey, Chris Chapman, and John Iwerks.
The film is a cinematic journey of the historical remnant of early California — the Carrizo Plain National Monument.
Stading as a companion piece will be the Wildling’s current exhibition, Celebrating the National Lands of California.
The museum is located at 1511 B-Mission Drive, Solvang. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. RSVP required.
For more information, visit wildlingmuseum.org, contact Julie Mock at info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.
