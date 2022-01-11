The Wildling Museum is Solvang has closed its doors to the public through Jan. 24 out of caution amid climbing COVID-19 cases, and will continue to assess the situation and act accordingly based on Santa Barbara County data, the museum announced Tuesday morning.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," museum Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate said in a statement. "We will continue to keep you informed."
For updates, visit wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-688-1082 to confirm current hours.