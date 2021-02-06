In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is sponsoring an environmental poetry competition themed “Why Earth Day Matters.”

The competition, which is open to Santa Barbara County residents of all ages, is meant to highlight the importance of standing up to protect the planet’s dwindling natural resources and fighting the growing threat of climate change, according to a museum spokeswoman.

Poetry entries will be judged by Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, poet laureate of Santa Barbara from 2015 to 2017.

The top three poems will be announced and read on April 22 at the annual Santa Barbara Earth Day virtual celebration organized by the Community Environmental Council.

Poetry competition guidelines and entry forms are available online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-poetry-competition-why-earth-day-matters

Submission deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, March 22.

