Wildling Museum will hold its 9th annual Holiday Marketplace on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., showcasing the handmade goods of 15 local artisans celebrating wildlife, nature, and the outdoors.
Limited edition prints and books by select artists on view in the Wildling Museum’s current exhibition, Celebrating the National Lands of California, will also be for sale in the museum store. Wildling Museum members will receive special discounts on select Museum Store items.
In addition to holiday shopping, cider and holiday treats will be available to guests as they browse the museum. All sales will help support the Wildling Museum.
Participating artists and vendors include: Ellen Albertoni (Jewelry), Kathy Badrak & Karen Osland (Gourd Art & Basketry), Barbara Booth (Paper Arts), Diane Brown (Jewelry), Gabriel Bustamante (Woodworking), Joellen Chrones (Fused Glass), Gretchen Foran (Metal Arts), Angelina LaPointe (Art Prints & Calendars), Monika Miehle (Jewelry), Anne C. Miller (Jewelry & Sea Glass), Erica Miller (Greeting Cards), Joel Myers (Woodturning), Diana Paul (Jewelry), and Nic Stover (Art Prints & Notecards).
For more information about the event, volunteer or join as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
