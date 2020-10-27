Wildling Museum reopens to the public Nov. 7 with modified hours

Several months after its forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildling Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7.

New, modified, public walk-in hours will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Museum visitors are invited to view the "20/20: A Retrospective" exhibition, which represents a nod to the Wildling’s 20-year history. The exhibition will be on display in the Valley Oak Gallery through Feb. 14.

Also on view will be the recently extended main floor exhibition, "Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky." The exhibit runs through Jan. 31, 2021.

Current Wildling Museum members also may visit by appointment beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. Appointments can be scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday by contacting Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or 805-688-1082.

Santa Barbara County Health Department COVID-19 reports will be regularly assessed, which may result in adjusted hours, according to a spokesperson.

Visitors are advised to review current COVID-19 policies and procedures prior to a museum visit.

For more information and updates on hours of operation, go to wildlingmuseum.org/visit.

