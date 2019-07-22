The Wildling Museum will host two workshops entitled 'Animal Drawing and Painting at Ease and in Motion' led by John Iwerks, a local teacher and artist affiliated with The Oak Group and the Santa Barbara Art Association.
The classes offered are August 3 for adults and August 10 for teens, and run from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on both dates.
Working from either photographic references or 3-dimensional animal mounts that capture the movement of the animal, workshop students will learn to draw and paint with an emphasis on animal anatomy — at ease and in motion.
Some art supplies will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own art supplies and photo references (pets, etc.). A suggested supplies list will be provided upon registration.
Class size is limited to 12 RSVP. $60 per person, $10 for materials. Deadline is 2 days prior to class.
To register, stop in at the Wildling or call 805-686-8315.