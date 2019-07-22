{{featured_button_text}}
072519 John Iwerks

John Iwerks will lead two drawing and painting workshops in August.

 Contributed Photo

The Wildling Museum will host two workshops entitled 'Animal Drawing and Painting at Ease and in Motion' led by John Iwerks, a local teacher and artist affiliated with The Oak Group and the Santa Barbara Art Association

The classes offered are August 3 for adults and August 10 for teens, and run from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on both dates.

Working from either photographic references or 3-dimensional animal mounts that capture the movement of the animal, workshop students will learn to draw and paint with an emphasis on animal anatomy — at ease and in motion.

Some art supplies will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own art supplies and photo references (pets, etc.). A suggested supplies list will be provided upon registration.

Class size is limited to 12 RSVP. $60 per person, $10 for materials. Deadline is 2 days prior to class.

To register, stop in at the Wildling or call 805-686-8315.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

