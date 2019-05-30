The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature is taking submissions now through Aug. 1 for its first-ever digital art youth competition. Acceptable forms of digital art include still imagery, digital photography, drawing, painting, and illustration pieces.
According to the Museum, entries will be judged in the categories of creativity, technical skill, and interpretation of the theme "Summer Vacation in Nature."
The Museum's Executive Director Stacey Otte-Demangate said, “We are excited to offer our first digital art contest for youth — we want to honor all art forms and encourage young people to participate who might not be into traditional art mediums. We can’t wait to see the entries.”
All accepted entries will be notified on Sept. 1 and displayed on the Wildling website on Sept. 3. Select works will be printed by the Wildling Museum and hung on the third floor.
Additionally, each applicant with an accepted entry will be invited to an awards reception slated for Sept. 7 from 3-5 p.m.
To further inquire about art submissions, contact info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.
For more information about the museum, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.