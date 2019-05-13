The Wildling Museum presents "Painting Big Sur with Pastels," a 3-hour workshop led by Jim Tyler on June 8 from 1-4 p.m. in the Barbara Goodall Education Center.
This class is for those who are brand new to -- or have some experience -- using pastels and are ready to take the next step.
Attendees will have the chance to complete a pastel painting while learning the basics of handling pastels:
- how to use the sides, ends and edges of a pastel stick;
- layering colors;
- types of pastel paper; brands of pastels and their softness ranking;
- correcting mistakes;
- the order of painting the elements of composition;
- finishing and framing the painting
The workshop includes reference photos and sanded pastel paper with a pre-sketched scene. Pastel sets are available for use during the workshop for an additional fee. Class size is limited to 12 people; suitable for all skill levels ages 18 and up. $65 per person; plus $10 for materials the day of the workshop. E-mail questions to Julie at julie@wildlingmuseum.org.
To register, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/painting-big-sur-with-pastels, stop by the Wildling, or call 805-686-8315. The registration deadline is June 4.