The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present Santa Barbara County & Beyond: Recent Photographic Landscapes" by George Rose, an exhibition featuring the works of photojournalist George Rose on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m.
Over 20 landscape photographs capturing the golden rolling hills of the Santa Ynez Valley, landscapes of Morro Bay, Carrizo Plain, Sonoma County, and several local Santa Barbara County vineyards printed via color dye sublimation on aluminum, and inkjet printing, will be on display in the Wildling Museum’s Valley Oak Gallery.
As part of the exhibition opening, Rose, a photographer of more than 45 years and twice-nominated (1979 and 1980) Pulitzer Prize photojournalist while on staff with the Los Angeles Times, will also sign his recently published “WINE COUNTRY Santa Barbara County” large-format photography book, which documents California’s unique coastal wine landscape.
Rose is currently a contributing photographer with Getty Images and board member at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature. He lives in the Santa Ynez Valley where he devotes much of his time to documenting the natural environment.
Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing Julie Mock at julie@wildlingmuseum.org or calling 805-686-8315.
You have free articles remaining.
The Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Tuesdays). For more information, and to volunteer or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
Santa Barbara County-based wine and travel photojournalist George Rose recently announced the release of his new large format photography coff…
Towards the end of the year we begin to reflect. At the end of this month we give thanks for all that we have. Ann Thompson, our November feat…