Artist Chris Chapman paints at the ocean's edge in Cambria.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will hold a Botanical Illustration - Flowers, Plants & Trees art workshop for adults of all skill levels on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 

Working with various mediums -- graphite pencil, watercolor, colored pencil or pen and ink -- students of nature will immerse themselves in the meditative art of botanical illustration, learning to draw and paint growing things while learning about their form and function. Chris Chapman, a prolific Santa Barbara area artist, will lead the workshop.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a variety of possible subjects, such as a flower or plant, fruit or vegetable, feather or seashell, tree leaves or bark for use. Though accuracy is a goal, the creative process for producing a plant portraiture is the reward.

The class size is limited to 12 people. Bring a brown bag lunch for a half-hour break at noon. To register, visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/botanical-illustration-flowers-plants-trees or stop by the Wildling Museum store, or call 805-686-8315.

To learn more about the artist and to view her artwork, visit https://www.chapmaniwerks.com/.

