Wildling Museum concludes 'National Lands of California' exhibition with special artist panel discussion

The Wildling Museum will hold a special artist panel discussion to commemorate the final day of the Celebrating the National Lands of California exhibition, featuring four artists Patricia Hedrick, James Hodgson, Alan Sonneman (First Place), and Nancy Yaki (Third Place).
Open to the public, attendees will learn about the artists' individual processes and inspiration, as well as their own personal experiences working in California's national lands.
Celebrating the National Lands of California is a juried exhibition featuring 63 artworks by 57 artists from across the U.S. Locations featured in the exhibition include Carrizo Plain National Monument, Channel Islands National Park, Death Valley National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Joshua Tree National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, Mojave National Preserve, Point Reyes National Preserve, Redwoods National Park, San Jacinto National Monument, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Sequoia National Park, and Yosemite National Park
Admission for the event is $5 for Wildling Museum Members and $10 for non-members. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.wildlingmuseum.org/programs-events or by calling (805) 686-8315.
For more information, and to volunteer and/or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.