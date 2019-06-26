The Wildling Museum of Solvang will present the 'National Lands of California' exhibition this summer, featuring 57 artists and 63 selected artworks juried from a pool of 316 national artist submissions, all vying for $4,000 in awards.
The opening reception and awards ceremony for the top three selected will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 3 - 5 p.m. All featured works will be available for sale, with 40% of the proceeds benefiting the Wildling Museum.
Celebrating the National Lands of California, the art show will depict idyllic vistas, while others will challenge viewers to reflect upon the environmental impact that tens of thousands of visitors can have on sensitive regions — with subjects ranging from endangered species to the dangerous effects of California wildfires.
“The diversity of the entries is inspiring,” says competition judge George Rose. “As a native Californian who has spent a lifetime walking these parks, monuments, and preserves, judging these entries has reminded me how fortunate we are to have these lands protected for all to appreciate, and to remind us that we all play a part in preserving them for future generations.”
Some locations to be featured are Carrizo Plain National Monument, Channel Islands National Park, Death Valley National Park, Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Joshua Tree National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, Mojave National Preserve, Sequoia National Park, and Yosemite National Park, among others.
The art on display will showcase a range of diverse techniques and mediums, from acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings, to block printing and photography, as well as mixed media works spanning from a neon installation to a painted hubcap found on a Yosemite roadside.
Featured artist Mariah Reading explained that she found the hubcap (featured in ‘El (Hub)Capitan II’) in Yosemite National Park during Facelift, an annual week-long cleanup effort put on by the park.
"With the combination of iconic features and high visitation, leaving no trace is of the utmost importance,” Reading said. “I am most concerned about depicting environmental changes humans have caused and what steps must be taken to preserve the planet.”
To RSVP, contact the Museum at 805.686.8315 or email julie@wildlingmuseum.org.
The Wildling Museum is located at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.