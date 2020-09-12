You are the owner of this article.
Wildling Museum celebrates 20 years in Solvang with virtual fundraiser

Wildling Museum of Nature and Art storefront

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will celebrate 20 years in Solvang with a virtual fundraising event on Oct. 16. 

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Wildling Museum of Art & Nature

Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will celebrate 20 years of art and nature in the community with a live virtual fundraising event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Auctioneer Jim Farnum will emcee the evening event that will feature special tributes, art and friendly bidding wars on live auction items.

Items up for bid include one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, wine, lodging experiences and other.

The event will help raise museum funds, which then will be doubled up to $15,000 by board member Kate Godfrey, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

There is no cost to attend the event.

To register for the live auction, go to wildlingmuseum.org/news/virtual-anniversary?blm_aid=31594 or contact the museum at 805-686-8315, or via email at lauren@wildlingmuseum.org.

Silent auction bidding will be open online from Oct. 9 to 16, and will close at 5 p.m. on event day.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities for both live and silent auctions, contact Stacey Otte-Demangate at 805-686-8216.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

