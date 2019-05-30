Wandering Dog Wine Bar is featuring the artwork of Santa Ynez Valley sketch artist Brenton Hawes. The art exhibition will be on display through Labor Day.
Hawes' works are a combination of detailed animal images met with the colorful world of wine, showcasing Hawes' unique style achieved with ink and paint, according to Wandering Dog Wine Bar co-owner Susan Williams.
This is Hawes' second exhibition since moving to Solvang from his native town of Santa Barbara two years ago.
Wandering Dog Wine Bar is located at 1539 Mission Drive. For more information, visit www.wanderingdogwinebar.com.
