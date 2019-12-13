It's Christmas, and the sleigh bells ring! It looks like a holiday song in the Cypress Gallery this month. Three gallery artists have bedecked the front space with decorative arts that are playfully useful and delightfully ornamental.
Joellen Chrones, Kathy Badrak and Toni Zybell, all practitioners of a variety of fine craft, call their show “Let's Do the Holidays!” Forsaking the somewhat serious “artist's statement” that usually accompanies a gallery show, these artist have each chosen a single word that they feel represents their work.
Joellen, whose word is “whimsical,” has created a world of whimsy for herself, through colorful artwork that leaps across media without any apparent boundaries. Known primarily for her “Sugarless Treats” of fused glass created in a kiln, Joellen applies her imagination to sophisticated plates, playful deviled egg holders and must-have jewelry, as well as cutting-edge felt hats and bags.
Kathy Badrak continues to wow gallery goers with the artful wizardry she applies to her favored medium, the gourd. Kathy's word is “satisfying.” Badrak regards the gourd as a beloved treasure of nature. She finds great satisfaction in exploiting its potential as sculpture, useful object and artistic canvas, all in one go.
Toni Zybell has chosen the word “adornment” to represent her art, which can be used to adorn the body, the wall and the Christmas tree! Zybell allows herself to complete freedom of color and concept, resulting in a variety of irresistable art treasures. Her perky stained glass birds hang from the ceiling, brightly painted plaques hang from the walls, and I'm hoping her leaf-shaped copper foil earrings will hang from my ears on Christmas morning.
You have free articles remaining.
As always, our main gallery artists offer a rich and varied art experience for gallery-goer. In keeping with the season, Chris Jeszeck has painted a lovely, classic holiday piece and a study of painterly light, contrasting a transparent glass ornament, a silver candlestick holder, a red wax candle with flame, set off by a sprig of holly. “Early Snowfall” by Tom Heslop captures in watercolor the crisp cold and blue sky of the very last days of fall.
Mikel Naccarato's triptych “Hamakua Coast” takes the viewer on a winter holiday to the islands. In small paintings of masterful brushstrokes, the lush greens, aquamarine blues and fervent reds of Hawaii beckon us to warmer climes. Holiday abundance in the form of fruit is the subject of Dee Sudbury's “Tuty Fruity.” Sudbury's work is a treasure-trove of painterly skills, and in this case she teaches us how texture creates a rich visual experience.
For tree ornaments and genuine holiday cheer, visit the Cypress Gallery soon! This season, don't hesitate to give the lasting gift of art.
The Cypress Gallery is operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501c(3) non-profit organization, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. Visit us: 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc. Tuesday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Phone (805) 737-1129 Closed for remodeling the month of January 2020.