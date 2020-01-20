Vikings of Solvang donate $50,000 to Solvang Theaterfest capital campaign

The Vikings of Solvang pledged $50,000 to Solvang Theaterfest as a contribution to the theater's ongoing capital campaign "IMAGINE! Building the Future."

The campaign aims to raise $4.7 million to renovate the 46-year-old outdoor Solvang Festival Theater.

The Vikings' donation is specifically earmarked for the rebuilding of the theater’s wheelchair ramp, which will be accomplished during major reconstruction of the venue anticipated for 2021, according to Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom.

“Everyone at Solvang Theaterfest is extremely grateful to the Vikings for this extremely generous donation," Norbom said. "It will help assure that all members of our community, no matter what mobility challenges they have, have equal access to Solvang Festival Theater.”

Members of the Solvang Theaterfest Board and several Vikings of Solvang members participated in a check presentation ceremony Jan. 13. 

Outgoing Chief Dave Bemis explained the organization's decision for making the donation.

“The Vikings’ mission is to help qualified individuals and organizations with their medically related needs, and we are proud to help improve access at the theater for disabled people as part of the theater’s reconstruction,” he said.

For more information about Solvang Theaterfest and Solvang Festival Theater, contact Norbom at 805-686-1789.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

