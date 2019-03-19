Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble concert band will perform at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. Admission and refreshments are free of charge.
Music performed in this concert will cover a wide range of genres, including classical and contemporary styles. Since this year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, a railroad-themed concert will include songs “Rails West!” and “The Iron Horse Across America.” Other selections to be performed are “Symphonic Dance #3-Fiesta,” “The Stormchasers” and John Philip Sousa’s “The Triton.”
The 30-piece group has been keeping concert band music alive in the Valley for nearly 30 years, with all the musicians donating their time and talents purely for the love of music. The Valley Wind Ensemble also celebrates 22 years of directing by Maestra Sharon Jeskey.
Musicians with an interest in joining the ensemble, may visit a rehearsal held on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Santa Ynez High School Music Room, or may contact 805-403-7732 or visit www.syvwindensemble.org.
The Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble is funded through member dues and community donations.