Great Russian Nutcracker

Moscow Ballet performing "The Great Russian Nutcracker."

 Courtesy Moscow Ballet/Contributed

An upcoming performance by the Moscow Ballet dance troupe at Chumash Casino Resort has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Moscow Ballet was scheduled to perform “The Great Russian Nutcracker” on Friday, Nov. 8 in the resort’s Samala Showroom.

All tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded within 5-7 business days.

For cash refunds, visit the player’s club desk at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. 

