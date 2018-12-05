Kevin Harris returns to the stage after a one-year hiatus in "The Santaland Diaries," a remarkable one-man show based on the true chronicles of David Sedaris’s experiences as Crumpet the Elf in Macy’s “Santaland” in New York City. This cult classic riffs on a few of Sedaris’ truly odd encounters with his fellow man during the height of the holiday crunch. David Sedaris is a well-known NPR humorist and a best-selling author. His tongue-in-cheek style will bring just the right amount of "salty" after the "sweet" Christmas family fun of "A Christmas Story." The show is directed by Suzy Newman.
The Santaland Diaries will run for four shows at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo: Dec. 8, 14 and 15 at 9:30 p.m. (immediately following A Christmas Story) and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.slorep.org or by calling 805-786-2440. For more information about the show or SLO REP, contact Patty Thayer at 805-786-2440 or patty@slorep.org.