You learn something new every time you attend the theater. For example: Stand-up comedian Lewis Black started out as a playwright.
As a comic, Black's known for his sharp, witty observations and hilariously exasperated delivery. He's had several HBO Comedy specials and appears in a recurring segment on “The Daily Show.”
You might expect Black's play, "One Slight Hitch," staged by the Santa Maria Civic Theatre, to be a scathing satire. Instead, it's a Neil Simon-ish sentimental comedy. It was written before Black's stand-up career, inspired by a personal experience. “If my name weren't on it,” Black himself said, “nobody would know that I wrote this play.”
Civic Theatre cast regular John Shade brings his usual enthusiasm to this production as director.
The setting is a cozy suburban living room with a comically large and well-stocked bar. (Set design by Cody Fogh.)
Teenage narrator P.B. (Rachel Laflin) introduces her parents Doc (Stuart Wenger) and Delia (Leslie Franklin) Coleman. Today, their eldest daughter, Courtney (Kelly Nichols) is getting married. Tensions are high, especially for Delia. She just wants her child to have the perfect wedding she never had. At least Courtney's found the perfect groom in Harper (Trey Tarwater). If only Mom and Dad would stop calling him “Ryan,” the name of her previous boyfriend.
The doorbell rings. It's presumed to be the long-awaited flower delivery.
It isn't.
Ryan (Billy Wolf) wanders in, sporting a giant backpack. He says he's hitchhiking across America, so he can write his generation's “On the Road.” Watching Wolf's innocent portrayal of Ryan, it's funny to think Lewis Black might once have been like this.
Everyone assumes Ryan's there to break up the wedding. He says he just dropped in to say “hi” and use the bathroom.
Black manages to slip in a little political commentary. The play is set in 1981. President Reagan is referenced, and Ryan wants to learn “why the rest of the country took a right turn and I didn't.” Even Courtney's desire to marry for a sense of security reflects the larger theme. Nonetheless, the conservative Colemans are mostly sympathetic.
Courtney once swore she'd never marry -- writing was her first love. Now, seeing Ryan, she starts having second thoughts about her rapidly approaching nuptials. Nichols brings out the drama of her quandary.
As the parents, Franklin and Wenger seem to have the best handle on the East Coast rhythm of Black's humor.
As P.B., Laflin rocks out to some sweet 1980s tunes, giving the production a sense of nostalgia.
Becky Larson brings naughty glee to the role of Melanie, the perpetually drunk middle sister.
Black's wit provides some good zingers. Early on, there's a visual gag that requires patience from Wenger and Franklin, and it pays off well.
Circumstances strip Ryan of most of his clothes, and shuffle him back and forth between the bathroom and the closet. Just as it seems we're heading into door-slamming farcical mania, things slow down so we can learn the history of Courtney and Ryan's relationship.
Therein lies the hitch in “One Slight Hitch” -- the second act is funnier than the first. For much of Act 1, Delia runs around the fringe of the plot, as everyone tries to keep her from finding out what's happening. In Act 2, she gives the farce a necessary shot of hysteria. The momentum is restored.
In Act 2, we also meet the fiancee, Harper, in his pink polo shirt and khaki shorts. (Costumes by Sarah Buchanan.) He has a funny way of sighing with exaggerated contentment. His easygoing, if passive-aggressive, manner makes him a foil to the family's lunacy.
Later, Franklin delivers a heartfelt a monologue on what a wedding meant to Delia's generation, versus what it means to her baby boomer children.
“One Slight Hitch” is an uneven, but ultimately funny and sweet comedy.