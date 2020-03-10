THEATER REVIEW: Real Bard shows darker side in '(The Tragedy of) Julius Caesar'

Last year, a fictionalized William Shakespeare visited PCPA in the comedy “Shakespeare in Love” Now, the real Bard returns and shows his darker side in their production of “(The Tragedy of) Julius Caesar.”

Popular politician Caesar seems dangerously close to turning the Roman Republic into his own personal empire. A group of senators plots to assassinate him before this can happen. Chief conspirator Cassisus tries to convince Casesar's friend Brutus to join them. Casear gets the title, but this is really 'The Tragedy of Brutus,” focusing on his moral quandaries and conflicted relationships. Shakespeare's wit provides the only relief from the play's ominous tone.

Befittingly, director Mark Booher has staged a stark, grim production in the Severson Theatre. It's easy to imagine this story playing on a larger stage and being swallowed by the trappings of an epic. Here, a group of desperate men gather in a small room, with us.

Set designer Abby Hogan makes excellent use of the intimate space. Hanging from the ceiling, there's an upside-down statue of Caesar, crumbling pillars, and figures that resemble wrapped bodies dangling from ropes. Giant portraits of Caesar adorn the walls. Even the table that the conspirators sit around is represented by a crate filled with statues of writhing, tormented people.