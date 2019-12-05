The plucky young theater company Orcutt Community Theater has taken on the plucky young orphan, “Annie.”
“Little Orphan Annie” originated as a popular comic strip by Harold Gray. In 1977, Charles Strouse (music), Martin Charnin (lyrics) and Thomas Meehan (book) turned it into one of the most iconic Broadway musicals of all time.
The setting is Depression-era New York City. Our heroine lives a “Hard Knock Life” in an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie clings to a note left by her parents, promising to return for her someday. Fed up with waiting, she runs away to look for them. But as fate would have it, she winds up as the Christmas guest of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, Hannigan and her con-man brother Rooster hatch scheme to put themselves on “Easy Street” with Warbucks' money.
With its Christmas-season setting, “Annie” has become a holiday family favorite. You know what to expect: a sentimental storyline, catchy songs, corny jokes and plenty of cuteness. Helping set it apart are Strouse's memorable melodies, which will be stuck in your head for weeks afterward.
“Annie” has had a whopping three movie adaptations, in 1982, 1999 and 2014. Each is flawed in its own way. The stage version remains the best.
This was a big Broadway musical, so it's interesting to see it re-imagined for the intimate OCT stage. The audience is seated theater-in-the-round style. There is no set to speak of, outside of the occasional furniture. The costumes give the production its 1930s flavor.
In the title role, Frida Vega pulls at the heartstrings from the start with the lullaby “Maybe.” Here, Annie fantasizes about her parents: “Maybe in a house, all hidden by a hill. She's sitting playing piano. He's sitting paying a bill.” The young actress sings about these simple concepts with a powerful sense of longing.
OCT has assembled an adorable cast of kids to play Annie's orphan pals. They tapdance, do cartwheels and rambunctiously drive Miss Hannigan (Diana Diaz) crazy.
“It's the Hard Knock Life” transforms the kids' excessive chores into choreographed fun.
The only thing that could make the show any cuter is a sweet little dog. Well, it's got that too. Honey Buranen plays Sandy, a stray dog Annie rescues. To cheer the pooch up, she sings the show's anthem, “Tomorrow.” The song has been the target of mockery and parody, but it still holds up. (In this production, it could perhaps use a slightly lower volume, given the small room.)
Annie and Sandy wander into a “Hooverville” shantytown, where the denizens sing the bitterly sarcastic “We'd Like to Thank You, Herbert Hoover.” It's this element of darkness that helps Annie's optimism seem defiant, rather than cloying.
Later, the child even manages to make Republican billionaire Warbucks (Todd Buranen) and Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt (Liam Kitchen) get along. (We could use another Annie nowadays!)
As Warbucks, Buranen delivers on both the confident businessman, and the endearingly awkward new father.
Ashley Brown plays his personal secretary, Grace. She shows a great deal of ... well, grace, as she puts Hannigan in her place.
Diaz is delightfully despicable as Hannigan. In her solo “Little Girls,” she could put a little more seething into lines like, “If I rang little necks, surely I would get an acquittal!” Brian Kasicki and Allanah Dizayee charm as her co-conspirators.
Towards the end of the show, Warbucks and Annie share a Vaudeville-style duet, “I Don't Need Anything But You.” That's also a good sum up for this production. Directors Noelle McGhee-Westbay and Grace Kitchen didn't require fancy sets to bring “Annie” to life, just a hardworking cast and crew. If this sounds like your kind of holiday treat, see it “Tomorrow.” (Or any other day it's being performed.)