Theater Review: Madcap black comedy 'Arsenic and Old Lace' gets laughs

Jeffrey Staso resembles the classic image of Roosevelt. He puts a lot of exuberance into declaring things “bully, just bully!” and yelling “charge!” every time he runs up the stairs.

All three play their absurd dialog straight, which of course makes it all the more absurd and funny.

Mortimer is the classic situation comedy straight man. A lot of the humor comes from Paul Chavez's big reactions as he discovers his relatives' deadly shenanigans and his frantic attempts to bring the situation under control.

Mortimer's a theater critic and the playwright has great fun ribbing the profession. (On behalf of critics, I declare this highly amusing.) Abby asks Reverend Harper (Alan Sutterfield) not to judge her nephew too harshly for his association with the theater. “After all, someone's got to do these things.”

Later, Mortimer complains about horror clichés in a play he reviewed, unaware that he's describing the very situation that's happening to him. That kind of meta humor pops up frequently in modern films and TV, and here it is in a play that's over 80 years old!