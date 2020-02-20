Theater Review: Madcap black comedy 'Arsenic and Old Lace' gets laughs

What would a community theater be without at least one production of that perennial favorite “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Directors Candyce Columbus and Dan Bullard have staged a spirited production of this familiar piece.
Joseph Kesselring's madcap black comedy opened on Broadway in 1941. Three years later, it was adapted into a film by legendary director Frank Capra.
Mortimer Brewster is the lone (relatively) sane member of an eccentric family. His life is turned upside-down when he discovers that his kindly maiden aunts, Abby and Martha, are serial killers. They've poisoned a succession of lodgers, out of “mercy” for their loneliness, and buried their bodies in the basement. Mortimer's brother Teddy believes himself to be President Theodore Roosevelt and is “digging the Panama Canal” down there.
Earlier Orcutt Community Theater productions used a more abstract “black box” theater setting. This time, there's a physical set of the Brewsters' Brooklyn home, with walls, windows, stairs – the works! Decorated with “old lace” curtains and family portraits, it makes a cozy setting to lure in prospective victims. (Set design by Kelly Nichols, construction by Nichols and Rae Manuel.) Evie Cornan provides detailed period costumes – 1940s for most of the cast, and a leftover Victorian look for Aunt Abby and Aunt Martha.
Kesselring satirizes the aunts' hypocritical but deeply held moral beliefs, and their feistiness flares up whenever their code is violated. Dixie Arthur and Valerie Pallai seem like they're on the same weird wavelength as these close-knit sisters.
Jeffrey Staso resembles the classic image of Roosevelt. He puts a lot of exuberance into declaring things “bully, just bully!” and yelling “charge!” every time he runs up the stairs.
All three play their absurd dialog straight, which of course makes it all the more absurd and funny.
Mortimer is the classic situation comedy straight man. A lot of the humor comes from Paul Chavez's big reactions as he discovers his relatives' deadly shenanigans and his frantic attempts to bring the situation under control.
Mortimer's a theater critic and the playwright has great fun ribbing the profession. (On behalf of critics, I declare this highly amusing.) Abby asks Reverend Harper (Alan Sutterfield) not to judge her nephew too harshly for his association with the theater. “After all, someone's got to do these things.”
Later, Mortimer complains about horror clichés in a play he reviewed, unaware that he's describing the very situation that's happening to him. That kind of meta humor pops up frequently in modern films and TV, and here it is in a play that's over 80 years old!
As if poor Mortimer didn't have enough to deal with, his estranged brother Jonathan turns up, along with an accomplice, Dr. Einstein. (“No, not that Dr. Einstein.”) Jonathan's a more openly sadistic serial killer. Craig Scott brings enough menace to the role to give the show a bit of suspense, while always being comically over the top. Matthew Babcock channels Peter Lorre, who played Einstein in the film version.
Amaris Taylor plays Mortimer's love interest Elaine, a romantically eager pastor's daughter.
Heather Babcock is a police officer who's also an aspiring playwright. She has an especially funny bit where she cries over her play being criticized.
Another comic highlight is seeing the endearing Clare Terrill assume the role of a gruff police lieutenant.
One note: the play does run a bit long by modern standards. Nearly three hours, including intermission. Mortimer wouldn't be pleased if I didn't include at least one critique.