Theater Review: Brighton Beach Memoirs is as funny as I remember

Isaac Capp bursts with boyish energy as Eugene fantasizes about being a famous baseball player, (though he'll settle for being a writer.)

He's also entering puberty, and thinks he's fallen in love with his cousin Nora. He says he feels safe sharing such secrets with the audience, since he doesn't plan to publish them “until 30 years after my death.”

Nora (Romy Evans) is consumed with excitement for a Broadway dance audition. Her mother is worried she won't finish school if she pursues dancing, but defers the decision to Uncle Jack.

Nora's sister Laurie (Jana Price) has health problems. Eugene feels his mother and aunt give her preferential treatment, while blaming him for everything. He predicts he'll soon be blamed for the trouble brewing in Europe.

Eugene's big brother Stanley (Cameron Vargas) arrives home with troubles of his own. He stood up for a co-worker and his boss threatened to fire him.

As the family sits down to dinner, Stanley and Nora vie for Jack's attention. Meanwhile, Eugene struggles to avoid his mother's liver and cabbage.

“The tension in the air was so thick you could cut it with a knife,” Eugene observes. “Which is more than I could say for the liver.”