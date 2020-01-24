Theater Review: A bitter rivalry leads to laughter in Santa Maria Civic Theatre's 'Ripcord'

Abby says the haunted house didn't scare her – nothing does. So the pair make a bet: Marilyn will leave if Abby can make her angry, but if she scares Abby instead, she gets the bed by the window. There's only one rule: don't tell Scotty.

It's a sitcom setup, and some of the more over-the-top comedy scenes feel as if they are straight out of a sitcom. During the more dramatic scenes, the play goes to some dark places and feels surprisingly real.

The interplay between the leading ladies is what drives the production. The pair previously portrayed bickering sisters in SMCT's production of “August: Osage County.” Buchanan played Violet, the “Abby” of that play. Here, she's the polar opposite, showing her range. Costumer Sarah Buchanan helps the transformation along, dressing her in loud floral-pattern blouses and eccentric-looking head scarves.

Staunton gives herself over to her character's vicious nature, but lets us glimpse enough sincerity to keep us invested.

Both women will to go to any lengths to win. Perhaps this is what Abby needs, as she's so set in her ways, a more reasonable experience wouldn't get through to her. She's like Ebenezer (or Abby-nezer) Scrooge in that sense. As for Marilyn, don't let her cheerful demeanor fool you. As Abby comments, “She's diabolical.”